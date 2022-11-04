Megan Thee Stallion fans aren’t the only ones upset about a possible mention on Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss. Virginia crooner DRAM “woke up to some f*ck sh*t” and felt the need to vent on Twitter, as well. Apparently, he’s miffed about lyrics from the song “BackOutsideBoyz,” which he believes name check and taunt him over an old dustup between the two.

In the song, Drake rhymes, “Tried to bring the drama to me, he ain’t know how we cha-cha slide.” DRAM, who once accused Drake of copying his breakout hit “Cha Cha” on the 2016 megasmash “Hotline Bling,” obviously feels that this constitutes a shot across his bow, which he addressed in a video posted on Twitter earlier this morning.

“Ay, somebody tell Drake to shut the f*ck up about that sh*t, man,” he says in the clip. “[It was] f*ckin’ five years ago. This n**** never even f*ckin’ touched me. I pressed his ass. His bodyguards went to town on the kid. He ain’t touch me, he’s a b*tch. What’s good with the one-on-one though?”

Woke up to some fuck shit smh pic.twitter.com/TGar1PbBDz — DRAM back (@shelleysaid) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, fans think another Drake line refers to Megan Thee Stallion. On “Circo Loco,” he raps, “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion,” which some fans have interpreted as a reference to Megan Thee Stallion’s accusation that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot. Contextually, it seems to be about a different kind of shots — i.e. fat injections to the posterior or the infamous “Brazilian butt lift” — while “stallion” is a longstanding slang term for a woman with large hips, thighs, and rump, but that hasn’t stopped those fans from grilling the Canadian star over it, even with his history of beef with Tory Lanez.

You can check out the seeming DRAM reference below.