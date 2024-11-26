When Are The Dates For Dreamville Festival 2025?

Following last year’s edition with headliners SZA and Nicki Minaj and over 100,000 attendees, J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival is returning in 2025. The artist-led music festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The lineup for Dreamville Festival 2025 hasn’t been announced yet, but ticket presales begin on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:00 a.m. ET with two-day GA, GA+, and VIP packages. If any presale tickets remain (here’s a tip if you’re thinking of going: they won’t), a general ticket on-sale will follow. You can find more information here.

Outside of the music, Dreamville Festival, which brings in over $145 million to the local economy, features local vendors, food trucks, artisans, and muralists spread across the festival grounds. Attendees will also be able to enjoy “site-wide art installations; learn more about local community organizations through Dreamville Foundation’s Nonprofit Row; [and] ride the iconic Dreamville Ferris Wheel, which provides unparalleled skyline views of downtown Raleigh and the sprawling festival grounds.”

J. Cole recently shared two previously unreleased collaborations with Kendrick Lamar (he called his Kendrick diss track “the lamest sh*t I did in my f*ckin’ life” at last year’s Dreamville) on the Inevitable podcast. He also released The Come Up, Vol. 1 and The Warm Up mixtapes to digital streaming services.