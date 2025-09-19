Earl Sweatshirt’s Abstract ‘Well Done!’ Video Is A Trippy Collage

Earl Sweatshirt continues his magnificent Live Laugh Love rollout with the video for “Well Done!” As an independent artist, you have to really know how to spend that promo budget, and Earl has placed his bets wisely.

The “Well Done!” video is simple but effective, putting together a striking collage of still images to create a herky-jerky, semi-animated visualization of Earl’s bars, which encompass references to Greek mythology, LA street life, and more.

He’s employed similar, off-beat tactics throughout his latest album cycle, from employing an obvious body double at the listening event announcing the album to documenting that process for his “Crisco” video. Meanwhile, the blown-out visuals of his “Exhaust” video gave it a stark, unique aesthetic that sets his lo-fi efforts apart from other self-funded artists’ clips.

You can watch Earl Sweatshirt’s “Well Done!” video above and check out the dates for Earl’s 3LWorld Tour below.