Earl Sweatshirt’s Abstract ‘Well Done!’ Video Is A Trippy Collage

Earl Sweatshirt continues his magnificent Live Laugh Love rollout with the video for “Well Done!” As an independent artist, you have to really know how to spend that promo budget, and Earl has placed his bets wisely.
The “Well Done!” video is simple but effective, putting together a striking collage of still images to create a herky-jerky, semi-animated visualization of Earl’s bars, which encompass references to Greek mythology, LA street life, and more.
He’s employed similar, off-beat tactics throughout his latest album cycle, from employing an obvious body double at the listening event announcing the album to documenting that process for his “Crisco” video. Meanwhile, the blown-out visuals of his “Exhaust” video gave it a stark, unique aesthetic that sets his lo-fi efforts apart from other self-funded artists’ clips.
You can watch Earl Sweatshirt’s “Well Done!” video above and check out the dates for Earl’s 3LWorld Tour below.
Earl Sweatshirt Tour Dates
10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks (w/ Denzel Curry & Freddie Gibbs)
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
11/25 – Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell
11/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven
11/29 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre
120/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre
12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo
01/20 – Helsinki, Finland @ Ääniwalli
01/22 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
01/23 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
01/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
01/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
01/27 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
01/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY
01/31 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
02/02 – Rome, Italy @ Hacienda
02/03 – Milan, Italy @ Farbique
02/04 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
02/06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
02/07 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp
02/08 – Cologne, Germany @ Essigfabrik
02/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
02/12 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
02/13 – London, UK @ Exhibition
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy
02/17 – Paris, France @ Trabendo
02/19 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
02/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo
Live Laugh Love is out now via Tan Cressida/Warner Records. You can find more info here.