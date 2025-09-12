It will hopefully be a very long time before we hear Eject, Ed Sheeran’s planned posthumous album. We do have new music now, though, as Play is out today.

Sheeran celebrated the release with a video for the new single “Camera.” He stars alongside Bridgerton‘s Phoebe Dynevor, with he and her enjoying life moments together. Sheeran explained the process behind making the video, writing on social media:

“My original Camera music video idea was using private home footage of mine and Cherrys key moments of our relationship. But as you guys know, we are an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us. So I recreated a few key moments of our relationship for the music video with the wonderful @phoebedynevor. It was so fun shooting this video, almost felt like a holiday for the whole shoot. It was all done on iPhone, and directed by the wonderful @emilnava. Hope you guys love the song, and the video. Both mean the world to me.”

Watch the “Camera” video above. Find the Play cover art and tracklist below.