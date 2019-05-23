Getty Image

Ed Sheeran has been in a collaborative mood lately. First he shared a new joint effort with Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care,” and then he teased another track with Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. It turns out this is all part of something bigger, as Sheeran just announced No. 6 Collaborations Project, which will be released on July 12.

The project is the successor to his self-released 2011 EP No. 5 Collaborations Project, which follows the same format as the upcoming No. 6, as they’re both comprised of collaborations with other artists. Sheeran shared the tracklist with most of the guest artist names crossed out, so as of now, the only artists confirmed to be on the record are Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and PnB Rock.

Sheeran said of the release, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make. No. 6 Collaborations Project will be out everywhere on 12 July. It’s available to pre-order from midnight tonight local time and my song with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will be out everywhere at the same time.”

Check out the No. 6 Collaborations Project art and tracklist (minus most of the featured artists) below.