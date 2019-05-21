Getty Image

After keeping relatively quiet in 2018, Ed Sheeran is having a big 2019 so far. His new Justin Bieber collaboration, “I Don’t Care,” just debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it appears that was just the start of something bigger. Yesterday, he shared single art for a new song called “Cross Me,” featuring two artists whose names have been crossed out. The art was in the same style as his “I Don’t Care” promotional posts, so perhaps Sheeran has a singles series or even an album on the way.

Regardless, Sheeran just subtly unveiled some new info about “Cross Me,” although the hint he dropped is an easy one to read. On his Instagram stories, he shared a photo of himself wearing one of Chance The Rapper’s signature “3” hats, and on the brim, he seemingly used a combination of letters and emojis to write “PnB Rock.” Additionally, he wrote “Friday” on the photo as well, so put all those pieces together, and it looks like Sheeran’s next new song is called “Cross Me,” that it’s coming on Friday, and that it features Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock.

@teddysphotos/Instagram

Meanwhile, Chance is promoting a new single of his own, as he recently dropped “Groceries.” He’s even giving away a year of free groceries to fans who show off the best dance moves to the song.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.