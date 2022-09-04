Last night, Adele won her first Emmy award for her “One Night Only” special, in which she performed songs from her fourth studio album, 30, ahead of its release. The special, which aired on CBS last November, took home the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Over the years, Adele has won several Grammy awards, as well as an Oscar for her song, “Skyfall,” in 2013, from the namesake 2012 James Bond movie.

With an Emmy award to her credit, Adele is only a Tony Award away from achieving the coveted EGOT status.

This November, Adele will launch her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, following several delays. In an interview with Elle, she expressed hurt over the fact that she postponed the show, calling it “the worst moment” in her career. However, she admitted she feels she made the right choice creatively.

“There was just no soul in it,” Adele said. “The stage set-up wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared that she is happily in love with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and that she’s even open to the idea of having more children in the future. But right now, he primary focus is getting Weekends With Adele right.