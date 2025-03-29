Eladio Carrión Announces ‘Don Kbrn’ Album With A Cinematic Trailer Starring Sung Kang

Last year, Eladio Carrión kept fans feed with two bodies of work. The “Tata” rapper launched into 2024 with his full length studio album, Sol María. Then in May, he followed that up with the EP Porque Puedo. On the 5 track EP, supporters paid close attention to the song “Don Kbrn Freestyle” as they believed it to be a cryptic hint. Well, today (March 29) their suspicions were confirmed.

With a cinematic video trailer (viewable here), Eladio Carrión announced his upcoming album, Don Kbrn. In the visual, which stars F9 actor Sung Kang, Carrión shows that the project well be the musical movie fans are anticipating. From heists and thrilling sit-downs in dark exotic clubs to toxic love affairs, Eladio Carrión foreshadows epic storytelling on Don Kbrn.

To add to the hype, over on Instagram Carrión hinted that the forthcoming project would mark the end of the beloved series. “The final chapter begins,” he wrote.

In 2021, he kicked things off with Sen2 Kbrn, Vol. 1. Fans quickly gravitated to the project prompting Carrión to release Sen2 Kbrn, Vol. 2 in 2022. Then came 3Mens2 Kbrn in 2023.

Although Carrión has not shared the official tracklist for Don Kbrn, the Spotify pre-release countdown confirmed it will feature 22 tracks in total.

Don Kbrn is out on 4/1 via Rimas Entertainment. Find more information here.