One of the biggest moments in hip-hop this year arrived back in February with Bobby Shmurda’s release from prison. The rapper previously spent nearly seven years locked up on conspiracy to commit murder and weapons charges. Bobby was welcomed back to the world with open arms from people in and outside of hip-hop, and fans of his music couldn’t wait to hear what the rapper would drop after nearly a decade away from the scene. While he’s yet to give them a new single, the rapper’s first offering to the music world since his release comes in the form of a bilingual verse on a new remix.

Bobby joins J Balvin and Daddy Yankee to remix Eladio Carrion’s “Tata.” The rapper fits effortlessly with the trio as the song’s Latin trap beat suits him perfectly as they all contribute verses in both English and Spanish. The remix also comes with a gritty and flashy visual that captures the four artists flexing muscles in the streets and on the MTA buses before things come to a close with Daddy Yankee concluding the song as he peacefully lounges on a hammock.

The new remix arrives after Bobby returned to the stage at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival for one of his first performances since his release from prison. There he performed hits like “Hot N****” and “Computers” as well as unreleased tracks that left festival attendees extremely excited for what Bobby has in store for them.

You can watch the video for the “Tata” remix above.