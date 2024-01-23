All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. Uproxx cover star Ava Max reimagined one of Shakira’s biggest hits, as she collaborated with a DJ. Dolly Parton surprised fans with some additional covers, as she continues embracing her Rockstar era. And so much more. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Kygo, Ava Max — “Whatever” Kygo brought Ava Max along for their new “Whatever” collaboration. In a brilliant turn that is hooking listeners online, the duo transformed Shakira’s hit song, “Whenever, Wherever,” as Max delivers an IDGAF attitude to an ex. The DJ also suggested that he has more releases planned for the rest of the year. Dolly Parton — “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” Dolly Parton used her recent birthday to treat fans to some new songs from her Rockstar album. One of Parton’s added covers includes her spin on Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” as she continues to prove why she was worthy of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” Bleachers dropped their new song, “Tiny Moves,” ahead of their forthcoming self-titled album dropping in March. Lead singer Jack Antonoff wrote the romantic track about his partner, actress Margaret Qualley, who shows off her dance moves in the music video — which she also co-directed. Eladio Carrión — “Bendecido” Eladio Carrión returned with his new album, Sol María, which includes the opening and featured track, “Bendecido.” Through it, he maintains a sense of optimism, even when his haters might try to pull him down. “There are good days, there are bad days, there are days when I just want to disappear / But with God, I know I can overcome anything,” Carrion notes, according to a translation from LyricsFA.

David Kushner — “Skin And Bones” “Skin And Bones” serves as Kushner’s journey of “exploring the thin line between ecstasy and salvation in the duality of love,” as he described. The pop performer is also gearing up for a busy year, as he’ll be at several music festivals this year, from Bonnaroo to Boston Calling. Hailey Orion — “You Win” Hailey Orion decides to stop letting negative things affect her in “You Win,” ahead of an upcoming EP that she’s teased to be on the way. “My lineage derives from a long line of alcoholics and addicts and if you’re a woman, the most you’ll do is stay quiet, cook, clean, and dampen your dreams,” Orion shared. “There was a lot of abuse in our household, a lot of confusion, a lot of big feelings I didn’t know how to process as a kid, so I turned to writing.”

Blusher — “Rave Angel” Blusher returned with “Rave Angel,” marking the Australian group’s first release of the new year. The band was inspired by the time they caught Charli XCX’s DJ set during an already jam-packed night out on the town. Keeping with that energy, the song serves as an electric dancefloor anthem. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” “Beautiful Things” finds Boone appreciating the joys that life has brought him, including how he’s been doing better and has been spending more time with his family. Basically put, it’s just a sweet song about not wanting the good things to disappear.