Back in 2005, Eminem released his greatest hits compilation, Curtain Call: The Hits. The project was filled with his popular singles like “My Name Is,” “Stan,” “Lose Yourself,” “The Real Slim Shady,” and more. Curtain Call: The Hits arrived amid retirement rumors around Eminem as even the rapper himself was unsure of what direction his career would go at the time. As we now know, he returned four years later with Relapse, and the following year he dropped the Grammy-winning Recovery. Almost 17 years after Curtain Call: The Hits, Eminem is ready to release his second greatest hits compilation.

Eminem took to social media today to announce Curtain Call 2. A press release for the upcoming project revealed that it will arrive on August 5 and only feature “music from all Eminem projects from Relapse forward.” This includes side projects, guest appearances, songs for films, and tracks from his solo albums. The announcement also noted that “From the D 2 the LBC” and “The King And I,” which feature Snoop Dogg and Cee-Lo Green respectively, will also appear on the project as well as a previously unreleased track which will be revealed “in the coming weeks.”

Curtain Call 2 will receive a standard release as well as a limited edition box set and a limited amount of autographed vinyl available on Eminem’s website.

You can view the cover art for Curtain Call 2 above and read more information about the project here.

Curtain Call 2 is out 8/5 via Shady/Aftermath/Interscope.