It looks like Eminem is the latest rapper to join the Metaverse. In a video shared by Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, Snoop is seen talking to Eminem on the phone, trying to persuade him to join the NFT space.

Cordell shared a video on his NFT-centered Twitter page, breaking down in a thread how Snoop convinced Eminem to enter the Metaverse.

“Story time with #ChampMedici,” Said Cordell in a tweet. “I saw Paul Rosenberg eating dinner at Barclays November 3rd 2021 and I didn’t hesitate to tell him to bring Em 2 this space, he wasn’t convinced / so I had my client @SnoopDogg call Em November 21st to convince him (here’s the phone call).”

During the call, Eminem can be heard saying, “That’s a crazy-ass idea.”

Deeper into the thread, Cordell revealed how Eminem and Snoop linked to collaborate on the song “From The D 2 The LBC,” and how they worked with Gary Vaynerchuck to produce the song’s NFT music video.

“Im not bragging or making this about me it’s just a beautiful thing to see how time works and ideas are always on our side,” he wrote on Twitter. “Any go getters out there that may have to go through a journey of people fully not understanding ur vision…have faith & be patient.”