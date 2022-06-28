snoop dogg and eminem super bowl 2022
Snoop Dogg’s Son Reveals How He And His Dad Convinced Eminem To Enter The Metaverse

It looks like Eminem is the latest rapper to join the Metaverse. In a video shared by Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, Snoop is seen talking to Eminem on the phone, trying to persuade him to join the NFT space.

Cordell shared a video on his NFT-centered Twitter page, breaking down in a thread how Snoop convinced Eminem to enter the Metaverse.

“Story time with #ChampMedici,” Said Cordell in a tweet. “I saw Paul Rosenberg eating dinner at Barclays November 3rd 2021 and I didn’t hesitate to tell him to bring Em 2 this space, he wasn’t convinced / so I had my client @SnoopDogg call Em November 21st to convince him (here’s the phone call).”

During the call, Eminem can be heard saying, “That’s a crazy-ass idea.”

Deeper into the thread, Cordell revealed how Eminem and Snoop linked to collaborate on the song “From The D 2 The LBC,” and how they worked with Gary Vaynerchuck to produce the song’s NFT music video.

“Im not bragging or making this about me it’s just a beautiful thing to see how time works and ideas are always on our side,” he wrote on Twitter. “Any go getters out there that may have to go through a journey of people fully not understanding ur vision…have faith & be patient.”

