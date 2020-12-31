Eminem Said ‘SNL’s Stan Parody Shocked Him By Being ‘Actually Really Good’

Since none of us can leave our houses and most entertainment events have been canceled due to the pandemic, SNL has been an even more important part of our cultural sanity than usual. The show recently pulled off a killer parody of Eminem’s iconic “Stan” — with Pete Davidson rapping his own take on the classic — and apparently, Marshall Mathers himself was quite impressed with it.

Although, at first he was unsure. In an interview with Zane Lowe he said that reading the rap on paper it was unclear how it would play out, but in the end, the sketch came off “actually really good.” “I remember they sent me the lyrics to it and I was reading them on paper and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is going to be that good,'” he began. “And then the weight, when he said it, I was like, ‘Holy sh-t.’ He said it so good that he sold every single thing. You can’t… First of all, everybody’s raps look terrible on paper, right? Because you don’t necessarily know unless you’re a rapper yourself. You don’t necessarily know where… Even if you are, you don’t know where they’re going to hit the beat at, what pocket they’re going to choose. Yeah. And he was in a ill pocket. He was like, he was kind of going and he’d go a little faster and then he kind of slowed down so you could catch what he just said the first time you hear it. Yeah. His delivery was for sure really on point because it was not what I expected when I saw it. I was like, ‘Man, this is actually really good.’ The whole thing was great.”

Good enough that Em himself cameoed in the sketch at the very end. Check it out below if you need a refresher.