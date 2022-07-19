Hailie Jade Mathers has successfully made a name for herself outside of being Eminem’s daughter, building a following of nearly 3 million people on Instagram and almost a million more on TikTok. Now, she’s offering fans a more intimate look into her life via her new Just A Little Shady podcast, which she announced last week. The first episode is out now, and in it, Mathers reflects on what it was like growing up as Eminem’s daughter.

Chatting with childhood best friend and co-host Brittany Ednie, Mathers said (as NME notes) “It’s so fun to look back… thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal,’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.'”

Ednie added, “‘I remember going on [the tour bus] and all our memories of being young were so cool and unique to look back at now. At the time, it felt so normal and not anything strange or different. We didn’t know any better.”

Mathers continued, “That was so fun. I always like, think about that time. We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us. And even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn’t get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it.”

Listen to the full debut episode of Just A Little Shady below.