When you have had as long of a career as Eminem, loaded with triumphs, controversies, and a lot of output, you’re bound to forget a few things here and there. It may not necessarily mean said forgotten things aren’t important to him, but the minute details may escape after some time passes. The Detroit rapper showed his age in a recent conversation with Snoop Dogg about the Dr. Dre-assisted “Still D.R.E.” video as they promoted their upcoming single “From The D 2 The LBC.”

In the Instagram clip, Snoop asks the “Lose Yourself” rapper if he was running on the beach in the 1999 visual, to which Em replies with confusion as to whether he was in the video at all. “Was I in that video? Why the f*ck would I not remember? What the f*ck? You gotta show me that sh*t because I don’t remember.”

After the “Sensual Seduction” artist offers another reminder, this time including the fact he was chasing women, Eminem regains his memory. He admits he had another video in mind which lead to his confusion: “OK OK, now I remember. I remember now. For some reason I was thinking ‘Forgot About Dre,’ like I pictured my performance in that.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Snoop Dogg admits working with Eminem on “From The D 2 The LBC” put him back in his “karate school days” and challenged him as a rapper.

Check out clips from the rappers’ conversation above.