This Friday, Eminem’s highly-anticipated second edition of the Curtain Call greatest hits series will be out. The first Curtain Call album came out in 2005 and featured modern day rap standards in “My Name Is,” “Lose Yourself,” and “The Real Slim Shady.” Now that Em has shared the tracklist for Curtain Call 2, we see that it’s a lot heavier on tracks with guest features, but is ultimately just as bombastic as a whole.

The opening track to Curtain Call 2 is his 2020 collaboration hit with Juice WRLD, “Godzilla.” The tracklist also features prominent collabs like “Walk On Water” with Beyonce, “From The D 2 The LBC” with Snoop Dogg, the Ed Sheeran-featured “River,” “The Monster” with Rihanna, and even a couple cuts from his Bad Meets Evil side project with his Detroit compatriot Royce Da 5’9.” All in all, there are 34 tracks across two discs, including the never before heard “Is This Love (‘09)” featuring 50 Cent.

Check out the complete tracklist for Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 below.

Disc 1

1. “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD

2. “Lucky You” feat. Joyner Lucas

3. “Lighters” (Bad Meets Evil feat. Bruno Mars)

4. “Gnat”

5. “Cinderella Man”

6. “Walk On Water” feat. Beyonce

7. “Rap God”

8. “Love The Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna

9. “Won’t Back Down” feat. P!nk

10. “Higher”

11. “Berzerk”

12. “Not Afraid”

13. “From The D 2 The LBC” feat. Snoop Dogg

14. “Nowhere Fast” feat. Kehlani

15. “Fall”

16. “Phenomenal”

17. “Fast Lane” (by Bad Meets Evil)

18. “You’re Never Over”

Disc 2

1. “3 A.M.”

2. “Space Bound”

3. “Beautiful”

4. “The Monster” feat. Rihanna

5. “Venom”

6. “Crack A Bottle” feat. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

7. “Is This Love (‘09)” feat. 50 Cent

8. “River” feat. Ed Sheeran

9. “Survival”

10. “Best Friend” (Yelawolf feat. Eminem)

11. “Darkness”

12. “Kings Never Die” feat. Gwen Stefani

13. “No Love” feat. Lil Wayne

14. “Headlights”

15. “The King And I” feat. CeeLo Green

16. “Farewell”

Curtain Call 2 is out on 08/05 via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. Pre-order it here.