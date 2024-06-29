Despite fans’ pushback, the seemingly professional burial of Eminem’s rap alter ego is moving full steam ahead. With his forthcoming album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) on the way, Em is treating supporters to another taste of what’s to coming from the project.

Yesterday (June 28), the “Houdini” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) page to tease his next single, “Tobey,” which is set to feature Big Sean and BabyTron.

“TOBEY. @babytron. @bigsean. New music 7/2. Video 7/5 by @colebennett,” he wrote.

In the gory clip, the trio, dressed in uniform coveralls, serve their most intimating mean mug to prove that Detroit has vested stakes in the “Big Three” conversation. With a chainsaw and creepy Jason Voorhees mask replica, Eminem hacks away at something just outside the camera’s frame, it is clear he means business.

As Babytron is heard rapping, “Tobey Maguire got bit by a spider but see me it was a GOAT,” Eminem’s love for film certainly found its way into the forthcoming collaboration.

Instead of fighting crime (as hilariously seen in the “Houdini” visual), Eminem, Big Sean, and BabyTron plan on wrecking havoc in the rap streets. With creative mind, Lyrical Lemonade’s Bennett, tasked to bring the vision to the screen, come July 5, the nightmares are soon to follow.