Eminem’s latest single “Houdini” might’ve pissed off a few people, including Megan Thee Stallion, Paul Rosenberg, and even his own children. But the comedic, action-packed video just earned praise from a very interesting party.

Today (June 9), Adam West’s family came out to show their support for the rapper’s official visual. In a statement provided to TMZ, Nina Tooley (the late actor’s daughter) gushed about how her dad would’ve loved the silly tribute to his famed Batman role.

“My dad would have loved the video,” she said. “I could hear my dad’s distinct chuckle when the rapper was trying to scale a building with the ‘Bat Rope’ just like he and [Burt Ward] did in the series.”

In the video, Eminem drew inspiration from one of the duo’s many ‘Bat Rope’ scenes. But instead of suiting as the mysterious vigilante, the rapper reprised his role as faithful sidekick Robin. This isn’t the first Eminem interjected his interest in comic into his work. In fact, Eminem first sported spandex back in 2002, for the official video for the chart-topping single “Without Me” with his longtime mentor and friend Dr. Dre by his side of Batman.

Dr. Dre made his superhero return in “Houdini.” The video also featured notable appearances by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, The Alchemist, Pete Davidson, and Shane Gillis. With his forthcoming album, The Death Of Slim Shady, set to be his final LP, Eminem clearly wanted to go out with a cartoonish boom, snap, and pow.