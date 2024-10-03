One of the best songs on Eminem‘s The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is “Temporary,” a sweet ode to the rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade. The music video for the track is equally touching, with home video footage of the two of them. It culminates with Hailie Jade giving her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” on the back. That’s right, Eminem — who once rhymed “I smacked him in his face with an eraser, chased him with a stapler” with “and stapled his nuts to a stack of paper” — is about to be a grandfather. To quote Em himself: damn.

You can watch the music video for “Temporary” (which features vocals from Skylar Grey) above.

Hailie Jade discussed her reaction to “Temporary” and “Somebody Save Me,” which depicts an alternate reality where Eminem died when she was young, on a recent episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast.

“Speaking of things I watched this past week, which I guess I’ll say watched, but I refused to watch again — the ‘Somebody Save Me’ music video is out and I did watch the thing. I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all,” she said. “Between that and ‘Temporary,’ OK, well, that I listened to and it broke me. I audibly sobbed I think for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary.'”