A fun music fan pastime is to think about some artists you’d like to see work together on a dream collaboration. If you’re in the cross-section of Kid Cudi and J. Cole fans, that meet-up hasn’t happened yet, but not due to a lack of trying.

On X (formerly Twitter) today (September 18), a fan told Cudi they’d want to see him collaborate with Cole. Cudi responded, “I had a session w Cole for Indicud he couldnt write to the beat I produced. It was a bummer, and I always wanted to do something so I reached out for INSANO, no response. So theres that.”

In a response to another tweet, Cudi wrote, “Cole dope I fux w him.” He added in another tweet, “Yea for sure I dont think Cole dislikes me I think he just didnt connect w what I sent him. One day hopefully it happens.”

Somebody else asked who Cudi is looking forward to collaborating with next and he responded, “No one new really im all tapped out haha I think my next couple albums will be really short w features. Maybe 1 or 2. Depends on if something comes up organically. OH! Chip im always excited about. Hes my favorite collaborator hands down. We dont have any weak songs its beautiful and pure @kingchip.”

Cudi was referencing Chip Tha Ripper, with whom he just collaborated on the new song “Don’t Worry.”