It only takes one unauthorized shot to piss Eminem off–or at least part owners of his catalog. While the “Somebody Save Me” rapper often expresses his loves for Detroit, it appears one local business is misusing its hometown advantage.

According to TMZ, Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” is at the helm of a copyright infringement lawsuit. The outlet reports that today (January 27) Eight Mile Style, a partial owner of Eminem’s catalog filed paperwork against a LaFontaine Ford St. Clair, Ford dealership, for unauthorized use of the track in its recent advertisement.

The dealer’s recent promotion of a limited edition Detroit Lions Ford F-150 pickup truck included both Eminem’s song and a lyrical reference in its caption: “You only get one shot to own a Special Edition Detroit Lions F-150.”

In the filing, Eight Mile Style slammed LaFontaine Ford St. Clair for circumventing the proper channels to license the track. Despite, Eminem’s longtime support of the Detroit Lions, Eight Mile Style is not willing to overlook the matter.

Within the document, Eight Mile Style made reference to a past Chrysler campaign in which the company did pay for usage of the track.

Eight Mile Style is seeking undisclosed monetary damages and have requested that the advertisement be taken down immediately.