Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent rallies have been filled with celebrity cameos and musical performances. Today (October 22), the presidential hopeful’s event in Detroit, Michigan was a bit different.

Instead of centering a hometown hero’s endorsement, a special speaker paid homage to them in a rather cool way. During his time at the podium, former president Barack Obama performed a snippet of Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself” (viewable here).

“His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy / There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti / He’s nervous, but on the surface, he looks calm and ready / To drop bombs,” rapped Obama.

The authenticity of Obama’s playlist curation has been questioned in the past. But his admiration for Eminem’s beloved track long since documented.

Albeit flattering, Eminem has reportedly sent other politicians (Vivek Ramaswamy) cease and desist letter in the past for referencing his music in the past. However, his hatred for former president Donald Trump may tilt the scales in Obama’s favor. Plus, Eminem gave a thumbs up to Obama’s dramatic reading of the song’s lyrics suggests this time wouldn’t be any different.

On the other hand, another notable Detroit musician, Trick Trick (real name Christian Anthony Mathis), endorsed Trump.

So, fans can sort of consider the Motor City to be balanced.