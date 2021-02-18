Getty Image
An Eminem Classic Reportedly Just Became The First Non-Single To Eclipse A Billion Spotify Streams

“‘Till I Collapse” proved to be one of the more popular songs from Eminem’s 2002 album The Eminem Show. Back in 2018, the Nate Dogg-featuring song was certified 5-times Platinum by the RIAA, and today, it’s one of Em’s most-streamed songs on Spotify. Some fans might be surprised to learn, though, that the song was never actually released as a single, which makes the track’s new milestone a historic one.

Chart Data reported yesterday that the song has surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, which makes it the first non-single to ever hit that mark. Wikipedia’s list of the 100 most-streamed songs in Spotify history ends with Billie Eilish’s “When The Party’s Over” at 1.09 billion streams, so “‘Till I Collapse” may not be too far outside of the top 100.

The Eminem Show actually holds another Spotify distinction as well. According to Wikipedia, the project is the most-streamed album released in 2002. Additionally, “Lose Yourself,” which isn’t from The Eminem Show (it’s from the 8 Mile soundtrack) but was released in the same year, is the most-streamed song from 2002.

Meanwhile, Eminem is fresh off attending the Super Bowl… or rather, a cardboard cutout was placed in the audience, where representations of other music stars like Eilish, DaBaby, and others were also spotted.

