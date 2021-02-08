Watching the Super Bowl on TV last night, it didn’t look like we were in the middle of a pandemic. Actually, though, the stadium wasn’t as full of people as it looked, since about 30,000 of the “attendees” were actually cardboard cutouts. So, through that very indirect way, some music stars got to “attend” the big game.

Spotted at the game in cutout form were folks like Eminem, Billie Eilish, Bernie Sanders, DJ Khaled, YG, DaBaby, Tyga, and others.

Ahead of the game, Peter O’Reilly, an NFL executive vice president, told CNN, “So when you turn on the TV, you’ll look around. It won’t be a full capacity stadium. 65,000 seats will have about twenty five thousand people in here, about 30,000 fan cutouts honoring some incredible people, some veterans and military personnel, health care workers as well, cancer survivors, youth and high school football players. So it’ll actually look full when you turn on the TV,” O’Reilly said.

Tampa Bay ABC affiliate WFTS-TV also noted that it cost $100 to get a cutout in a seat and that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.