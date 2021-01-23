“All I know is every time I think I hit my ceiling / I go higher than I ever f*cking been.”

The chorus to Eminem’s latest song, “Higher” comes with his signature humility — but humor aside, the song’s swaggering confidences is the perfect connection between Em and the spirit of UFC. Eminem and ESPN partnered together to debut the stark, black and white video for “Higher,” one of the new singles off his late December album drop, Music To Be Murdered By – Side B, during their pre-show for UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

The video features cameos from both Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves, and focuses on Eminem’s biggest battle — with his own demons. Though Eminem released Music To Be Murdered By about a year ago, in January of last year, “Higher” is part of the expanded edition, Music To Be Murdered By — Side B that was released in late December.

Though the clips is full of shots of Em facing off against the microphone while in the ring, and training behind the scenes, it also includes real footage from ESPN’s UFC coverage, deepening the connection between the rapper’s metaphorical battles and the physical ones these fighters face in the ring. Check out the clip above.