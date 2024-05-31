Guess who’s back, back again? Shady’s back, quite possibly for the last time. Over the past few weeks, Eminem has been teasing a graceful exit. Earlier this month, he announced his 12th studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), teasing a potential bow-out from music. He continued to fuel rumors of his impending retirement in a teaser for his new single, “Houdini,” in a clip in which he tells magician David Blaine he plans to make his career disappear. Tonight (May 31), Eminem kicked off the end of an era with “Houdini.”

On “Houdini,” Eminem takes a look at the current cultural landscape, offering his takes on recent events.

Some lines are just plain tasteless

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me / Would I really have a shot at a feat.”

Some are boomer-coded

“My transgender cat’s Siamese / Identifies as black, but acts Chinese”

And some are callbacks to the old Slim Shady, who would diss everyone, even members of his own crew

F*ck Dre, f*ck Jimmy, f*ck me, f*ck you F*ck my own kids, they’re brats

The song marks a return to the irreverent form with which Eminem first stepped onto the scene. But who’s asking for this in 2024? The accompanying video — which features cameos from Dr. Dre, Pete Davidson, and Shane Gillis — continues upon his “Without Me” video from 2002, with current Eminem and 2002 Slim Shady examining all that has changed in the past two decades.

As the age-old adage holds, old habits die hard.

You can watch the video for “Houdini” above (if you must).