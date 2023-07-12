Tee Grizzley And Skilla Baby Boast Their ‘Gorgeous’ Jewels And Women With A Lavish Video

Detroit duo Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby join forces in the video for “Gorgeous,” a rambunctious single highlighted by a thumping instrumental and typically clever lyrics from the Motor City MCs. The title becomes a refrain that continues throughout the track as they detail how gorgeous their jewelry and their women are.

“Gorgeous” appears on Controversy, the Motown tag team’s April project. The project was Grizzley’s second joint mixtape after he teamed up with “White Lows Off Designer” collaborator Lil Durk in 2017 for Bloodas. It also marks the “First Day Out” rapper’s third project in just two years, following the two 2022 mixtapes Half Tee Half Beast and Chapters Of The Trenches. The latter was a high-concept storytelling album presenting a 360-degree view of a string of various characters and was accompanied by a visual component visualizing each of the various narratives.

Skilla Baby, meanwhile, is a newer artist from Detroit who’s making a name for himself with an unrelenting stream of high-impact projects, including three in 2022 — an album, Detroit Raised Me, a mixtape, Crack Music 2, and an EP, We Eat The Most. The work ethic paid off with some high-profile collaborations, including with Chicago compatriot G Herbo on “B’Cuz.”

Watch Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby’s “Gorgeous” video above.

Tee Grizzley is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.