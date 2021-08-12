Ed Sheeran and Eminem have established a working relationship over the past few years, as Sheeran and Eminem have joined forces on songs like “River,” “Those Kinda Nights,” and “Remember The Name,” the latter of which also featured 50 Cent. Sheeran recently looked back on his first time in the studio with Eminem, which didn’t actually yield any music.

During a recent Apple Music interview (as NME notes), Sheeran said:

“[The studio] was in Detroit and I was playing a gig in Detroit. And yeah, I arrived. He’s got loads of games consoles there. He loves games. I actually bought him a Nintendo 64 with [GoldenEye 007] on it as a gift. I just stepped in there. Actually, first time we met, we didn’t make music. I hung out there for about four hours, and we just spoke Marvel and Avengers for about four hours. And then the next time I went back, we made a tune. The first tune we made, I was in Mexico and his producer flew to Mexico, and I did the hook there and stuff.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently reminisced about meeting up with 50 Cent at a concert after they had already collaborated, saying, “50 will probably disagree with this: I don’t think 50 had a f*cking clue who I was. I think afterwards he was like, ‘Oh, the ‘Shape Of You’ guy!'”

