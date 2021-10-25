Ed Sheeran and Eminem are familiar collaborators, as they’ve worked together on songs like “River,” “Those Kinda Nights,” and “Remember The Name.” Their relationship extends beyond their work together, though. The first time they met in the studio, they talked more about video games and movies than they did music. It turns out the two have a sort of pen pal relationship now, too, thanks to their mutual love of collecting cassette tapes.

On a recent episode of Later… With Jools Holland, Sheeran noted (via HipHopDX):

“I collect cassettes and I’ve got Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, and they are quite difficult to find. The only person I know who collects the same is Eminem. He collects cassettes — that’s his thing. He loves collecting. He is avid at going to find them. We have started having this… it’s like a very cool pen pal thing. I got a message the other day about an LL Cool J cassette. He said, ‘This is the cassette which made me want to start rapping.’ I sent him Van Morrison and I will send him David Gray’s White Ladder next.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran is fresh off receiving a positive COVID-19 test, meaning that his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance may be a no-go.

