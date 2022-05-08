Earlier this month, it was announced that Eminem would be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He joins Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon as artists that will be inducted through the Performers category. After the announcement, The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s CEO Greg Harris praised Eminem during an interview with Taryn Daly of Audacy.

“For a lot of years people asked about hip hop,” he said. “He is the tenth artist to be sort of categorized that way. But you listen to his music, it is as hard-hitting and straight ahead as any metal song. It is right there. It is a chest punch with a message and with a power and with a rhythm and with a band.”

.@minions got my back. Shout out to Gru and them… pic.twitter.com/zRWaqCF3u4 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 8, 2022

A few days after the inductees for the 2022 class were announced, we finally received a message from Eminem himself about the inclusion, and it couldn’t come in a more Eminem way. The rapper shared a cartoon image of himself standing in front of a bunch of Minions in between a message that read “The Minions congratulate Eminem. Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2022.”

One shot. One opportunity. Time to show the world who’s mini boss. #Minions: The Rise of Gru. In theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/jH8XGUiDj6 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 30, 2022

Fans noticed that amongst the cast of Minions, there is a green one with an M on its chest and it looks extremely similar to an M&M (which is phonetically pronounced the same way as Eminem). As a result, many believe that Eminem is in some way involved in the upcoming Minions: Rise Of Guru movie which arrives in theatres on July 1. It’s also not the first time that Eminem has promoted the movie as he did so at the end of March with a trailer that featured “Lose Yourself” playing in the background.

