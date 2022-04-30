This year’s Rock Hall of Fame ballot has seen quite a lot of drama already — because of Dolly Parton? It’s true! In another act of grandiose, self-aware grace, the country singer tried to decline her nomination to the historical hall because she felt that lots of other more “rock” oriented groups should get in before her. Unfortunately for Dolly, pretty much everyone on the planet disagreed. First of all, she’s a songwriting icon, and second of all, her constant decisions to put the good of other people first is so metal that it supersedes any genre distinction — she’s rock and roll, whether she likes it or not. Luckily, she accepted.

Anyway, voters definitely agreed, because after the Hall made it clear they were keeping Dolly on the ballot for the fan voted sections. She made the top five spots quite easily, following up Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar, and Eurythmics. Those who finished just outside those top five slots include Judas Priest, Carly Simon and Lionel Richie, so they won’t be nabbing one of the fan selected spots this year. Those votes from fans are taken into final consideration, but don’t necessarily guarantee an artist makes it into the hall: The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2022 inductees,” said the Rock Hall said of these selections.

Congratulations to Duran Duran, Em, Pat, Eurythmics and Dolly for the vote of confidence. The final announcement will come in May, with the induction ceremony coming shortly after.