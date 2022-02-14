Oh boy. Where to start? The lead up to the Super Bowl included reports that Eminem was told not to kneel during the Halftime show. Well, Marshall Mathers did, in fact, kneel as a gesture of solidarity toward Colin Kaepernick. Surely, you’ve seen the moment by now, but just in case you haven’t, it goes down here (shortly after the 11:00 mark), and this was obviously too much for conservatives to handle. The same goes for the entirety of the Halftime show that included Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bilge, Snoop, and an upside down 50 Cent.

None of this would stand for conservatives, including activist Charlie Kirk, whose tweet genuinely looked like parody (but it wasn’t). “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” Kirk wrote. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

AOC (who once called conservatives “creepy weirdos” for their apparent fixation on her looks) had a swift response: “Like I said, weirdos.”

And from there, “sexual anarchy” inspired a ton of comebacks.

Came on Twitter this morning with 1000 democrats telling me I’m upset because the super bowl halftime show was rap/hip hop and Eminem kneeled while the anthem was not playing. Democrats working really hard to keep racism alive… #RacismNotWelcome #HalfTimeShow — David Warner (@dswarner62) February 14, 2022

Please, don’t make me start liking football just for the sexual anarchy. pic.twitter.com/X6bcXPNIQb — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2022

I was told there’d be sexual anarchy — Patrick Radden Keefe (@praddenkeefe) February 14, 2022

Maybe it’s just me, but “sexual anarchy” sound kinda awesome, right? 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 14, 2022

The right wingers keep promising things like taco trucks on every corner and never delivering. I doubt the sexual anarchy league ever materializes either. So disappointing. pic.twitter.com/W5cXDJufxZ — Spiersual Anarchy (@espiers) February 14, 2022

Sexual Anarchy is not as good a band as Sexual Chocolate. pic.twitter.com/ouIriAw7tW — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 14, 2022

Sexual anarchy? He was turned on by 50 Cent in Spanx a size too small? I’m confused. pic.twitter.com/aKRA1xzJ1L — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 14, 2022

Yep, the far-right also seemed steamed about Eminem’s presence in general.

I think it’s hilarious that conservatives were complaining that there were no white people performing during the halftime show yesterday. Eminem’s dream has come true! — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) February 14, 2022

The real reason conservatives hate Eminem is because as a middle aged white working class man who pulled himself up by his bootstraps, he's everything they love to fetishize, and yet politically he's quite vocal about loathing everything they stand for. — Kathryn Brightbill 🖋️ (@KEBrightbill) February 14, 2022

And as lawyer Ron Filipkowski joked, “MAGA is upset that the NFL didn’t bring out more ‘wholesome’ entertainment like Kid Rock and Ted Nugent.”

MAGA is upset that the NFL didn’t bring out more “wholesome” entertainment like Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2022

Is it a joke, though, if MAGA people really want this to happen?

Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Lee Greenwood would put on a better Halftime Show than these hoodlums. — Nick Adams 🚚 (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 14, 2022

And from there, the Kid Rock-related comebacks poured in because, as one person pointed out, “The distance between Eminem and Kid Rock as white rappers from Michigan could not be greater.”