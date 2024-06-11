Texas rapper Enchanting, who rose to notoriety as a member of Gucci Mane’s “New 1017” record label revamp, has reportedly died at age 26. Among the collaborators, family, and friends offering goodbyes was Gucci himself, who posted a photo of the late rapper with the caption, “So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant.”

Although there has been no cause of death announced, according to Enchanting’s sister Kay Jay, the rapper was put on life support. Hours before, rumors surfaced on social media Kay Jay attempted to dispel. “Enchanting Is NOT DEAD !!!” she wrote in a post on X. “Please Jus Keep Praying & Ignore The Mf Tryna Tell Someone Else’s Story !!!!”

Enchanting Is NOT DEAD !!! Please Jus Keep Praying & Ignore The Mf Tryna Tell Someone Else’s Story !!!! — Kayy'Jayy (@Mosquitoeee) June 11, 2024

However, another Texas rapper, Lil CJ Kasino, posted on Instagram 12 hours later, “They Pulled The Plug Bro This Sh*t So F*cked Up I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw.” Kay Jay also posted, “I love you girl” on X with a broken heart emoji. More condolences quickly poured in as the news spread, highlighting just how beloved the rapper was in her community.

RIP Enchanting 💔 only 26 years old & such a beautiful & kind soul. Heaven gained another angel 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/yV2qPzfCuz — Drebae (@Drebae_) June 11, 2024

i’ll see you later sister . save me a spot baby! i love u 4L and after . pic.twitter.com/hwLCJBEEvm — MONALEO 🪷 (@themonaleo) June 11, 2024

Enchanting left 1017 in October 2023, striking out as an independent artist. Her music was featured on episodes of Rap Sh*t.