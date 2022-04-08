Last Ones Left, the joint project from CMG signees EST Gee and 42 Dugg, is out today, and the two Midwestern street rappers keep their momentum going with a new video for “Thump Sh*t.” Directed by Diesel Filmz, the video captures the frenetic, relentless energy of the track, which itself is a microcosm of the propulsive vibe on the album. The two rappers display their signature chemistry trading boasts and jabs as they warn foes not to push their luck, lest they get, well, thumped.

Dugg and Gee’s partnership has proven to be particularly prolific ever since they first paired up on EST Gee’s “5500 Degrees” along with Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez. Since then, they’ve repeatedly reunited to match wits on tracks like Dugg’s “Rose Gold” and CMG captain Yo Gotti’s “Cold Gangsta” before they were officially matched up to bang out their joint project.

After announcing the project at CMG’s press conference in February, they actually pushed it back to provide a longer runway for singles “Free The Shiners” and “Everybody Shooters Too” to gain traction. Now that the album’s out, don’t expect them to slow down anytime soon.

Watch the “Thump Sh*t” video above.

Last Ones Left is out now via CMG/Interscope Records. Get it here.