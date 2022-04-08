Music

EST Gee And 42 Dugg Warn Their Foes Not To Push Their Luck On ‘Thump Sh*t’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Last Ones Left, the joint project from CMG signees EST Gee and 42 Dugg, is out today, and the two Midwestern street rappers keep their momentum going with a new video for “Thump Sh*t.” Directed by Diesel Filmz, the video captures the frenetic, relentless energy of the track, which itself is a microcosm of the propulsive vibe on the album. The two rappers display their signature chemistry trading boasts and jabs as they warn foes not to push their luck, lest they get, well, thumped.

Dugg and Gee’s partnership has proven to be particularly prolific ever since they first paired up on EST Gee’s “5500 Degrees” along with Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez. Since then, they’ve repeatedly reunited to match wits on tracks like Dugg’s “Rose Gold” and CMG captain Yo Gotti’s “Cold Gangsta” before they were officially matched up to bang out their joint project.

After announcing the project at CMG’s press conference in February, they actually pushed it back to provide a longer runway for singles “Free The Shiners” and “Everybody Shooters Too” to gain traction. Now that the album’s out, don’t expect them to slow down anytime soon.

Watch the “Thump Sh*t” video above.

Last Ones Left is out now via CMG/Interscope Records. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×