Steadily dropping new singles all summer, rising Louisville rapper Est Gee has been on a run lately with track like “Riata Dada,” “Price Tag,” and “Capitol 1,” all of which appeared on his Bigger Than Life Or Death project from last month. That album also cracked the Billboard 200 chart, hitting No. 7, and dith momentum like that, all anyone would expect Est Gee to do is keep dropping new music. Today, that’s exactly what he’s done — although, if he’s going to be meeting up with Jay Z to put in work at the studio, he better come alone.

His latest single “5500 Degrees” is a study in the art of the posse cut, with Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and Rylo all joining in. The video is a massive flex with stacks of cash everywhere, lots of fancy cars, diamond encrusted chains, and all the rappers partying together, celebrating their abundance. The track is a clever update of Juvenile’s 1998 classic “400 Degreez,” and is just another example of how ’90s nostalgia is finding its way into hip-hop and the pop mainstream of late. All the rappers deliver on their verses, but Lil Baby’s final, rapid-fire effort is definitely worth sticking around for. Watch the video above and look out for more new music from Est Gee coming soon.