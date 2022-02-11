Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) label, which he founded back in 2012, currently holds one of the best rosters of hip-hop talents. Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee are all signed to the label. It remains seen what the future holds for CMG, but so far, it’s promising. On Thursday, Yo Gotti and the label’s respective acts help a press conference to announce some big news regarding CMG. It was here that 42 Dugg and EST Gee delivered a special announcement to their fans.

The rappers announced that they are finishing their joint album. “Last one’s left,” 42 Dugg said during the press conference. “Me and Gee, you know, that sh*t coming soon. We finishing it up right now. Just be ready for it.” They even revealed that the project, which is titled Last One’s Left, is slated for a tentative release on February 18, giving everyone just one week to gear up for its release.

42 Dugg and EST Gee’s announcement comes after they both had a successful 2021. 42 Dugg released his third project Free Dem Boyz which was highlighted by “Maybach” with Future. EST Gee released his fifth project Bigger Than Life Or Death last year which featured the standout “5500 Degrees” with Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and 42 Dugg.

In addition to the album announcement, Yo Gotti also revealed that Mozzy has joined the CMG roster. Mozzy’s last project came last year with he and YG’s Kommunity Service.

42 Dugg is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.