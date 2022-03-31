Over the last year or so EST Gee and 42 Dugg have grown to be two of rap’s newest and most promising names. Gee’s Bigger Than Life Or Death and Dugg’s Free Dem Boyz projects, which both arrived last year, helped to give them a strong boost in their respective careers. They’ve also collaborated on several occasions on tracks like “5500 Degrees” and “Rose Gold,” and it’s most likely a result of them both being signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group imprint. That connection aled to last month’s announcement of a joint album between Gee and Dugg, which is set to arrive sooner or later.

The rappers initially said their project, titled Last Ones Left, would touch down on February 18, but that day came and went without the project. However, the duo didn’t leave their fans high and dry and an example of that comes with their latest song, “Everybody Shooters Too.” The new track arrives with a focused video that captures Gee and Dugg rapping beside their crew as they flex their diamonds, cars, and high-end clothing.

The new song and video arrive after Gee and Dugg dropped off “Free The Shiners” to kick off the campaign for Last Ones Left.

You can watch the video for “Everybody Shooters Too” above.

42 Dugg is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.