We’re in the first few days of October right now, so there’s still plenty of time for people to get their Halloween costumes sorted out before the end of the month. If you’re a Drake hater (or a Drake lover, even, depending on how you want to interpret it), Fashion Nova has the Halloween costume for you.

Technically, it’s an accessory, not a full costume: Fashion Nova has a new item listed, and the listing is titled “BBL Booty Butt Pad Costume Accessory – Nude.” The accessory straps around the wearer’s waist and, when paired with the right outfit, gives the appearance of a large butt.

The listing has no direct mentions of Drake. But, it’s so clearly about him. Aside from the obviously “BBL Drizzy”-inspired product name, the model they got to show off the costume is wearing a hoodie that says “Papi,” grills in his mouth, and rainbow-colored hairclips that are similar to the ones Drake sported during the For All The Dogs era.

As for what “BBL Drizzy” means: The term stems from accusations that Drake has had a Brazilian butt lift surgery. It especially took off earlier this year, when Metro Boomin shared an instrumental beat titled “BBL Drizzy.”