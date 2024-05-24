What exactly does “BBL Drizzy” mean, and why is this song everywhere?

“BBL Drizzy” is the name of an instrumental beat created by St. Louis producer, Metro Boomin, as a response to Drake exhorting the beatmaker to “shut up and make some drums” on his Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Push Ups.”

best verse over this gets a free beat

just upload your song and hashtag #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway https://t.co/YDULmWYm0M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

That’s exactly what Metro did, crafting a beat from an interpolation of an AI-generated song. But you knew all that; what you really want to know is WHY. So, strap in, folks. We’re going for a RIDE.

First of all, we have to explain: What, or who, is “Drizzy?” I’m starting here because it’s the easiest part to explain. Drizzy is a nickname for Drake. If you don’t know who Drake is… I mean, come on. You know who Drake is.

Secondly, we have to contend with just what the heck “BBL” means. I’m sorry to be the one to inform you, but “BBL” stands for “Brazilian Butt Lift,” a cosmetic surgical procedure also known as lipoinjection or autologous fat transfer (fun fact, it was actually invented by a Venezuelan guy! Those dang Americans and their poor geography skills!). Basically, the surgeon sucks the fat from somewhere else on the body, e.g., the stomach, and injects it into the buttocks. It’s a popular procedure among so-called “IG baddies,” who would be “video vixens” in millennial-speak.

Okay, so, we now know what a BBL is, and who Drizzy is, but why “BBL Drizzy?” Well, because of long-circulating, unconfirmed rumors that Drake got liposuction done to give himself an enviable six-pack of abs. The reason that surgery is being turned into a completely different one is because, well, it’s funnier that way, and the whole point of the song is to make fun of Drake.

Drop a response or tell the kids you don’t respond #bbldrizzy — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) April 15, 2024

The original song was prompted by a comedian named King Willonius, who was inspired by a Rick Ross tweet in which the Miami rapper accused Drake of getting a BBL done. Udio, the app used to make the song, produced a vintage-sounding song that Metro then interpolated to make a beat, which he then offered up on social media for anyone to use for any purpose, which pretty much ensured its spread.

I wasn’t aware king but thank you for your contribution to history Y’all show this man some love 🙏🏾 https://t.co/HqvhD25uel — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 5, 2024

Metro Boomin getting civilians to diss Drake on a track called “BBL Drizzy” is INSANE. Why Drake getting cooked by a 17 year old he’s never met?! 😂 https://t.co/Wv8WYQt7gP — ChocolateKieran (@ChocolateKieran) May 5, 2024

update to the contest!

winner gets $10k and a beat

runner up gets a beat as well#bbldrizzybeatgiveaway — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Drake, in an effort to take back control of the narrative, has co-opted it by attaching it to the end of Sexyy Red’s Tay Keith-produced new single, “U My Everything.” You can see the thinking behind it; he’s proved adept at flipping the internet’s jokes in the past, but this time, he may be in over his head.