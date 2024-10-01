It turns out Wack 100 ‘s claim was Kendrick Lamar and Drake was, in fact, wack. The music manager alleged in a livestream over the weekend that the Canadian rapper filed a cease-and-desist order in order to prevent Lamar from performing his chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl. “He’s trying to get the NFL to restrict Kendrick,” Wack 100 added.

Did Drake Send Kendrick Lamar A Cease-And-Desist To Prevent Him From Performing “Not Like Us” At The Super Bowl?

According to Rolling Stone, that’s not the case. Drake’s rep told the publication that the rumor is “not true,” while another source added that “there was never any intention or plan to send a cease and desist to anyone.”

This isn’t the first time the words “cease” and “desist” have come up in their fund. In “euphoria,” Lamar claimed that Drake tried to take down Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which features a verse from the halftime show performer. “Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record? / Ho, what? You ain’t like that record? / ‘Back To Back,’ I like that record / I’ma get back to that, for the record,” he rapped. Drake fired back in “Family Matters,” saying, “A cease and desist is for hoes, can’t listen to lies that come out of your mouth / You called the Tupac estate and begged ’em to sue me and get that sh*t down.”

Super Bowl LIX will be played on February 9, 2025.