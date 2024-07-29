Drake has seemingly moved on from his feud with Kendrick Lamar. His last diss track in the battle was “Family Matters” from early May, and since then, he’s dropped a bunch of non-Kendrick-focused songs, including “U My Everything” with Sexyy Red, a couple tunes with Camila Cabello, and another pair with Gordo.

In fact, it looks like Drake is now ready to start joking about the whole thing.

In a now-expired Instagram Story posted over the weekend, Drake shared a video of an impersonator dancing to “Hotline Bling” and added the text, “Sometimes you gotta pop out,” which is a quote from Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

“Not Like Us,” of course, has been a huge hit for Lamar: It has been everywhere, spending multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and even getting on Stephen Curry’s nerves a little bit.

Most onlookers have chosen their allegiances in Drake vs. Kendrick, but NBA star DeMar DeRozan is seemingly trying to keep a foot on each side of the fence. First, he appeared in the “Not Like Us” video, but then, he insisted he has no issue with Drake, saying, “Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed.”