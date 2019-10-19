After taking the stage at Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball last month and putting forth a collaboration, “Yes,” with Cardi B and Anual AA, Fat Joe has something big in the works. The veteran rapper is creating a TV sitcom, and reportedly plans to star as the lead role.

Fat Joe is developing a comedy pilot titled Mi Nuevo Barrio. According to a report from Page Six, the sitcom will follow “a streetwise Puerto Rican auto mechanic from the South Bronx who moves his Dominican wife, son and mother-in-law to an upscale New Jersey suburb after coming into a large sum of money and discovers that fitting in isn’t as easy as it looks.”

If the pilot gets picked up by a TV network, Fat Joe would both star and produce the series. On top of shopping around for potential networks, he’s also reportedly working on another record.

Though it looks like Fat Joe has a lot on his plate, starring in Mi Nuevo Barrio would not be the first time he’s stepped in front of the camera. Previously he’s acted in “Night School” with Tiffany Haddish and Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It” series. The rapper also appears in Netflix’s new rap competition game show Rhythm + Flow starring Cardi B, T.I., and Chance The Rapper.