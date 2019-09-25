Netflix’s new series Rhythm + Flow launches next month, but we now know the show’s contestants. Wednesday, Netflix released the show’s trailer, revealing to viewers the first glimpse of the show’s contestants. The contestants will “shoot their shot” to the show’s three judges: Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I: “Success in this line of work looks a million different ways,” Chance says to open the trailer. “(But) there is a criteria that you got to meet.”

I'm HYPE for @TIP, @iamcardib, and @chancetherapper to uncover all of the rising stars that their home cities have to offer with @rhythmflow – hip hop's first competition series!! The unprecedented three-week event starts Oct. 9. on @netflix 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WPvT3kLs0o — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 25, 2019

T.I adds that he and his judges owe it to to the public to search their hometowns for the next hip-hop star. The trailer cuts to some of the contestants being followed by a POV tracking shot in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. One contestant says he’s seen a lot in life and doesn’t want to bottle it up anymore, while another says that she’s scoping her role in the industry while on the show. Another adds that you just have to believe in yourself, while the last audible contestant simply says, “I need this.”

Cardi says that the trio is looking for that IT factor. “You ain’t gotta be gangsta, you’ve gotta be real,” T.I says. Several members of hip-hop’s royalty join the trio in the barrage of clips previewing the show. Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Lupe Fiasco, Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Killer Mike, Quavo, Royce Da 5’9″, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhene Aiko, and Twista make cameo’s in the show’s trailer.

Rhythm + Flow officially launches October 9 and will conclude its three-week search with the show’s finale episode October 23.