Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors During Her Appearance At The Diamond Ball

Earlier this summer, Rihanna revealed that she is working on her new album, but now some fans believe she has another new project on the way. More specifically, something that Rihanna said during a recent interview has sparked rumors that she is pregnant.

Rihanna hosted the fifth annual Diamond Ball in New York City, and during an interview, she spoke about the power of black women, saying, “I’m a black woman. I come from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. […] That’s who I am, that’s the core of who I am, in spirit and in DNA. […] My mother’s raised me to be an incredible woman and she’s a strong, incredible example of what to be and how to fight through obstacles in life. […] That’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable. We are impeccable. We’re special, and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

In context, it doesn’t appear that there was anything explicitly telling about what Rihanna said. However, some fans have latched onto the “I’m going to give birth to a black woman” portion of it, and are taking that as a hint from Rihanna that she is going to give birth to a black woman soon because she’s currently pregnant. Additionally, some fans believe they spotted a baby bump on the singer while she was performing at the event. That said, Rihanna also sipped on champagne during the performance, which some see as evidence that she is not actually expecting.

Regardless, this rumor has led to a number of reactions from folks online, so check out some of the finest ones below.

