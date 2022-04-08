For the past three years, Fivio Foreign stayed relevant in the hip-hop community without an album to his name. He always made sure to contribute an impactful record or guest verse to keep his name in the mix. Finally, after all these years, Fivio arrives with his debut album. B.I.B.L.E. touches down with 17 songs to its name including the previously released “City Of Gods” and “Magic City.” Now that the album is out and available for the world to enjoy, Fivio celebrates its release with a brand new video.

Fivio offers a simple visual for “For Nothin.” The track itself finds him questioning the people from his past who have switched up on him while praising those who stuck around to see him shine today. The accompanying visual gives a glimpse into Fivio’s everyday activities as it captures him with fans, hanging with fans, recording music, conducting a photo shoot, and more.

B.I.B.L.E. sports a stacked roster of talent that appears beside Fivio through its 17 songs. KayCyy, Quavo, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chloe, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Vory, Polo G, Blueface, and Ne-Yo. The album also arrives after Fivio connected with Nicki Minaj and City Girls for “We Go Up” and “Top Notch” respectively.

You can watch the video for “For Nothin” above.

B.I.B.L.E. is out now via Columbia Records. You can stream it here.