Fivio Foreign has established himself as one of the most popular names in hip-hop’s drill scene thanks to his ability to stay relevant since his breakout in 2019. Fivio arrived on the scene thanks to his summer 2019 hit “Big Drip” which rose to prominence with New York’s drill scene thanks to other records like Pop Smoke’s “Welcome To The Party” and “Dior.” Over the years, Fivio has released notable songs like “Headshot” with Lil Tjay and Polo G and “Zoo York” with Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke. One thing Fivio hasn’t done is release an album, but all of that is going to change next month with B.I.B.L.E.

Ahead of the project’s release, which was delayed from its original March 25 release date, Fivio teams up with Quavo for their new single “Magic City.” The track, which is named after the famed strip club in Atlanta, seems the rappers in a very confident state as they make it rain relentlessly at the club. It arrives as another strong offering from the album after Fivio connected with Kanye West and Alicia Keys for “City Of Gods” last month.

As for the delay behind B.I.B.L.E., Fivio explained his reason behind pushing the album back. “It ain’t really a reason or anything, I just wanted to make that sh*t perfect,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. I want it to be the perfect album. That sh*t is going to be viral.” He confirmed that the album would instead arrive on April 8.

You can check out the video for “Magic City” above.

B.I.B.L.E. is out 4/8 via Columbia Records.