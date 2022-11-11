On his newest single, “1 On 3,” drill rapper Fivio Foreign teams up with Latin music producer Rvssian to deliver scorching bars over a drill beat with elements of Latin horns.

The song clocks in at under two minutes, but Fivio does not miss a beat on Rvssian‘s invigorating track.

“That tough sh*t not gon’ fly / We all know you not like me / Boy, you gon’ run into him, run into him / Run into him, ‘fore you run into me,” raps Fivio on the song’s chorus.

In the video, Fivio is seen in New York City, with a group of people in a parking garage, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge, and various parts of New York, posted up, reminding us that he’s not one to play with.

In a recent interview with Complex, Fivio explained that he hopes he can continue to use his platform to bring more attention to Brooklyn drill rappers and help lay the foundation for long careers.

“If I do what I’ve got to do, [Brooklyn drill] is going to stick around,” he said. “People are going to start to realize we can do it all. Once it’s widened up a little bit more, people will get it. Drill rappers are the pop stars.”

Check out “1 On 3” above.