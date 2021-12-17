When it comes to rappers in Atlanta, Lil Baby and Future are certainly at the top of the scene. Lil Baby’s success came within the past few years thanks to his success with projects like Harder Than Ever and My Turn as well as collaborations with the likes of Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, and Lil Durk. Future’s success, on the other hand, goes back more than a decade and it’s made him more than worthy of a place on the Mt. Rushmore of Atlanta’s rap scene. With that being said, their respective accomplishments are worth celebrating on their new single with Rvssian.

Rvssian’s new single “M&M” is all about making money and the three rappers’ ability to do it in a short amount of time. “I checked my bank account, it was negative / I checked again, I had me some M&Ms,” Baby raps on the song while Future adds, “In the streets, Pluto bigger than Jigga / Got racks to my ear — Nah, I can’t hear you.”

The new track is the latest in a string of features that Lil Baby has provided in recent weeks. They include work with Roddy Ricch on “Moved To Miami” and upstart rapper Nardo Wick on “Me Or Sum,” which also features Future. On the flip side, “M&M” comes after Future invited Ye on stage to perform with him at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud.

You can press play on “M&M” in the video above.

