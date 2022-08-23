Flo Mill Goes ‘Godzilla’ In Her Tough-Talking ‘Big Steppa’ Video

Flo Milli is still riding high on the success of her debut studio album You Still Here, Ho?, which dropped in July and featured new tracks like “PBC,” “Conceited,” and “No Face.” Never one to be content with her previous output, Milli keeps the ball rolling with another new video, this time for the supremely confident “Big Steppa.” True to the song’s title, the Alabama rapper goes full kaiju in the clip, stomping around in a miniature city and delivering aggressive boasts in a variety of designer ensembles.

In addition to its collection of new songs, You Still Here, Ho? included a few of her older hits like “Roaring 20s” and “Ice Baby.” As she explained in an interview with Vulture, “I was very intentional with this album. My last one, to me, felt a little rushed. That was my first project ever. I didn’t have that much knowledge about how to go about it. But you know, of course, when you do something, you learn from your mistakes and you learn from that… I got tired of people, like, saying certain stuff, even though people are gonna talk. That ties back into the name. Like, ho, you still here, though?”

Watch Flo Milli’s “Big Steppa” video above.