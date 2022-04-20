In her latest video, “PBC,” rapper Flo Milli channels her inner supermodel, rocking various fashions and delivering confident walks on floating runways. Directed by Amber Park, “PBC,” which stands for “pretty, Black, cute,” is a next-level visual, showcasing Milli’s ability to deliver fire bars while looking spectacular in a variety of clothes.

Some of her looks include a black and white one-piece garment with long leather gloves and matching pumps, a red pearl snap shirt with matching pants and a long wig, and a cut green leather suit with a tight hood encasing her head.

In a recent interview with NME, Milli admitted that her 2020 debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? didn’t showcase the best of her ability. She revealed that her upcoming debut album will give listeners “100 percent.”

“I’m always shooting for bigger,” Milli said, “so if I had a goal then, it’s bigger now. I try not to focus on the stuff I have already done because I am always trying to reinvent myself, and once I’m done with something, I move on to the next because I can’t be married to something. I have to keep coming up with new stuff”.

Check out “PBC” above.

Flo Milli’s debut album is out later this spring via RCA.